POCATELLO — April is National Poetry Month and the Marshall Public Library is hosting its annual Poetry Wall filled with poems received from the community. Poetry can be a great way for people of all ages to express themselves and process emotions. Many find poetry to be a creative outlet to explore art and beauty.

The poetry will be up through all of April. At the end of the month, the poems will go into a binder and become part of the library’s collection. This is an excellent way for community members to have their poems become part of a collection.

