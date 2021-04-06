There will concert by the Liberty Quartet at 7 p.m. April 16th at the American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison in American Falls.
Liberty is a gospel group based in the West with a full-time concert schedule. The members of the group are Royce Mitchell, bass; Will Arasmith, baritone; Paul W. Ellis, lead; and Philip Batton, tenor.
Liberty travels many miles each year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries. They also sing at large conventions, including Southwest Gospel Music Festival, Great Western Fan Festival and the Gospel Fan Festival in Canada.
There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken in support of their ministry.