Warren Willey
Maintaining muscle mass as we age is essential for optimal living.
Ability to participate in activities and preventing falls are just two well-cited reasons to keep as much muscle on your body as you can.
This is not necessarily a difficult thing to do, and it is well worth your time and effort. Daily exercise, regular resistance training or weightlifting, contribute to maintaining muscle mass.
A diet with adequate protein from a variety of meat and plant-based sources is also essential, as protein is the building block for muscular development and maintenance.
Several recent studies have shown that having the right amount of protein at the right time of day is essential for proper growth.
This is something I have mentioned in several of my books called food timing.
Our body’s internal biological clock or circadian rhythm is observed by all cells and controls life functions like metabolism and growth.
Protein digestion and absorption have been found to fluctuate across day and night according to this clock.
Studies show that adequate protein earlier in the day (breakfast and lunch) promotes skeletal muscle growth in adults.
Currently, most adults’ average protein intake at breakfast is about 15 grams. Average intake at the last meal of the day is roughly 28 grams.
Simply reversing this amount, having more protein at breakfast and less in the evening, can greatly impact your body’s ability to grow and maintain muscle mass as you age.
Having as much muscle mass on your frame as you can by using those muscles and eating the right foods at the right time can greatly influence your quality of life.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
