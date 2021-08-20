With all of the current craziness in our world, with school starting again, lines from a Shakespearian play being continually spouted out -- to mask or not to mask -- I have yet to meet anyone who’s not on edge.
Requests for calming drugs like Valium and Xanax are at all-time highs, so I thought I would give you some information on one of my favorite calming supplements, L-theanine.
L-theanine is an amino acid that positively affects the brain and the release of neurotransmitters, GABA in particular.
GABA is your brain’s calming hormone. L-theanine acts as an anxiolytic because it can have a calming, sedative effect on the body and mind without making you feel drowsy. L-theanine is very limited in our diets unless we are tea drinkers.
Green, white and black teas all contain roughly 40-60 milligrams of L-theanine per 200 milliliters of tea. It can also be taken as a supplement in pill form. Anxiety, trouble sleeping, poor attention span, and even memory issues are all positively affected by this amino acid. Research studies show that overall L-theanine is safe when taken for a few weeks and up to four months.
It can lower your blood pressure, so if you are on blood pressure medication, be sure to talk to your doctor about it. Dosages for supplementing it in pill form range from 200 to 400 mg up to twice daily unless directed otherwise by your doctor. L-theanine will certainly not remove that which stresses you, but it may be a good adjunct in helping your body and mind deal with life events.
As always, talk to your doctor before taking any nutritional supplement. Peace be with you.