Sept. 18 was National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and there is no better time to educate yourself on the dramatic advances in the care and treatment of HIV.
Forty years ago, HIV held the world in a paralyzing grip of fear, shame and stigma, because it was looked upon as a death sentence, associated with a cross-section of the population considered to be second class. HIV was rarely talked about, but it was, most certainly, whispered about.
Flash forward 40 years, and still, fear and stigma remain the greatest barriers to testing and engagement in care. In our work as registered nurses we have come to realize, it is not fear of getting tested for HIV that renders people reluctant, rather, the fear of testing positive. We are here to encourage genuine curiosity about this condition, as curiosity triggers dialogue, awareness and education, which then gives way to tolerance, understanding and acceptance.
HIV is no longer looked upon as a terminal illness. Rather, it is considered a chronic condition, as manageable as is diabetes or hypertension. If people living with HIV can collaborate and comply with care, managed by their primary care provider, they will commonly go on a prescribed regimen of a highly effective antiretroviral therapy — one pill, once daily, with little or no side effects — and go on to live a normal, healthy, happy and productive life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has concluded that individuals who remain virally suppressed or “undetectable” are virtually incapable of transmitting HIV. It is recommended that everyone, regardless of risk factors, receive an HIV test at least once in their lifetime as a matter of responsible health maintenance.
Additionally, people need to be aware that there is a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication that can be prescribed for at-risk HIV negative individuals to help prevent them from becoming HIV positive. Furthermore, in the event of an accidental exposure, that person can go on a short-term regimen of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medication within 72 hours following the exposure (the sooner the better), and this helps prevent that individual from “sero-converting” from HIV negative to positive.
People with HIV infection who are NOT aware of their status are responsible for a disproportionate number of new infections each year and are 3.5 times more likely to transmit the virus than those who ARE aware of their status. These tests are 99 percent accurate, free, anonymous and available right here within our own community. For more information, please contact Health West ISU Family Medicine at 208-234-4700.
The only way we can ever visualize an HIV-free world is to move beyond the decades-old stigma and fear of what was once unknown, to demystify it by educating ourselves and talking about it openly, unashamedly and without its mantle of judgment. Knowledge is power, so please, dare to know your status. Get tested and be proud that you have done your part.
