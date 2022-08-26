Food trucks are very popular during the summer months in Idaho. Food trucks can be found just about anywhere parking, power and permission is found. Food safety is extremely important in a mobile food truck and is under supervision of the local health department.
To make sure the food truck you visit is following safe food practices, check for these important requirements.
At least one employee that has authority to direct and control food preparation and service must be a certified food protection manager who has passed a test from an accredited program. Once this person passed a nationally accredited food safety examination, they must supervise food preparation, and be able to correct food safety violations if they occur. The certified food protection manager does not need to be present on the truck but must be available.
The menu items on mobile unit food services must be uncomplicated and any changes will need to have a written approval from the health department. A restroom must be within a reasonable walking distance from the food truck. Potable or drinking water must be used for food preparation. A written plan for wastewater needs to be submitted to the health department for approval. The workers in the food truck must have a dedicated hand washing sink with running hot and cold water. To keep food preparation dishes clean, a written plan for washing and sanitizing of all food contact surfaces must be submitted. All food kept in the food truck must be 6 inches off the floor and refrigerated if needed.
Your local public health department and the food industry share the responsibility to make sure our food is safe. An environmental health specialist who works for a health department helps with permit and inspection of regulated food establishments, review plans for new and remodeled food establishments, help answer questions related to food, investigate food complaints, and take corrective action if needed. Check out your local health department for training videos and links to Health and Welfare State Food Safety Tests.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.