We have all heard about rabies, but what is it? Rabies is a viral disease that can be deadly if not prevented or treated. In Idaho, bats are the carriers of the disease. In other areas of the country, raccoons, skunks, foxes and similar animals are the culprits. Given the vaccines now available for dogs and cats, rabies is unusual in this population, though “wild dogs” and “feral cats” who might have interacted with a bat or some other infected animal are still a concern.
Rabies spreads to people and animals if they are bitten or scratched by an animal that is infected. This is one reason why it is best not to approach, pet or attempt to befriend strange animals. On very rare occasion, it can be transmitted through skin abrasions or the mucous membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes. In humans, the virus enters by a bite from an infected animal. The virus multiplies in the peripheral nervous system and then travels up to the central nervous system (the spinal cord and brain). Once the virus reaches the brain, it causes fatal encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).
In animals, things happen a little differently. Once they are bit by the rabid animal the virus enters the wound. The virus travels through the nerves to the spinal cord and brain in approximately three to 12 weeks. There may or may not be any sign of infection during this time. Once the virus reaches the brain, it multiplies rapidly and passes to the salivary glands. This is when symptoms start to appear. Usually, the animal dies within seven days of becoming sick, thus the need to quarantine an animal for seven days when rabies is suspected.
Signs and symptoms of rabies vary. The initial symptoms can be similar to the flu — general weakness or discomfort, fever or headaches that can last for days. At the site of the bite, there can be some discomfort like a prickling or an itching sensation. These can go on for two to 10 days. Afterward, a person can have alternating moods, shifting between periods of agitation to periods of calmness. Cerebral dysfunction, anxiety, and confusion can also occur. There may be spasms of the muscles of the mouth and pharynx when there is an air draft or during swallowing. Delirium, abnormal behaviors, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water) and insomnia can occur as the disease progresses. It is no wonder why rabies means madness in Latin!
There is a way to diagnose rabies using the direct fluorescent-antibody (DFA) test. This test is completed with a saliva, blood, cerebrospinal fluid or skin sample. Even though we can get tested there is no exact treatment for rabies after the symptoms appear. The most important thing we can do is prevention. If you get bit by an animal that may have rabies, you need to see a health care provider ASAP. They can start the rabies vaccine protocol and give you something called rabies immunoglobulin as a mechanism to help decrease the likelihood of the rabies traveling to your brain and causing mental dysfunction or death. The general public does not need to be vaccinated against rabies, but the CDC recommends certain, high-risk people, like laboratory workers, animal control professionals and veterinarians be vaccinated.
Prevention is not only important in humans. It is equally important in animals. If you have pets, there are things you can do to help them from contracting the virus. The most important thing is to keep their rabies vaccination up to date. Keeping your pets inside or close by when outside can help. Regardless of what we do, it is important to remember to seek medical help immediately after the exposure — and most definitely before the symptoms start.
Jessenia Sanchez recently graduated from College of Eastern Idaho with her LPN in 2019 and is finishing up her RN degree. She has worked in the health care field as a certified nurse’s assistant for 10 years prior, working with adults and the elderly for most of her career. Her favorite part about working at Health West is making kids smile and hearing them laugh. She ultimately wants to make their experience at the doctor’s office a little easier and more positive.