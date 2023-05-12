Recently, I had the opportunity to go out of town and enjoy breakfast at a local diner. While we were there, my husband got a chuckle listening to part of a conversation at a nearby table. He told me 157 is not a good blood pressure, and this person says they are doing good. Obviously, he has listened to what I repeatedly tell him about blood pressure and where it should be.
Hypertension is the medical term for what we call high blood pressure. It is the measurement of the pressure in the vascular system when the heart contracts (pumps) versus when it relaxes (the pause right before the muscle squeezes again). Blood pressure is variable. It changes moment to moment, but it stays in a close range. It can be affected by many things, including what we eat and drink, how we feel, how well we sleep and our ability to relax.
The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute defines blood pressure in the following ranges: normal, less than 120/80; elevated, 120-129/less than 80; and high blood pressure or hypertension, 130/80 or higher (nhlbi.nih.gov/health/high-blood-pressure). A person needs to check and know what their blood pressure is. A single elevated reading does not mean medication forever. Medication is typically a last resort. It is best to lower your blood pressure by regular exercise, but this does not have to be strenuous. Simply taking a walk for 20 to 30 minutes a day can make a difference. There are also proven dietary changes you can make that will help to lower blood pressure like the DASH diet. This stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. You can find more information on this at nhlbi.nih.gov/education/dash-eating-plan.
Some things that put you at risk for hypertension include being overweight. Weight loss can bring down blood pressure but be sure you are pursuing healthy avenues for weight loss.
Inactivity or lack of exercise is a risk factor, so starting walking can be a great benefit.
If you eat an unhealthy diet, you may be lacking some of the essential micronutrients your body needs to help control blood pressure.
Diabetes is a risk factor for many health conditions. If you have a family history or are concerned you may have diabetes, schedule with your healthcare provider.
Smoking is a risk factor that can be corrected by quitting, this is not always easy, and your provider can help you explore options to quit.
Excess alcohol intake can also be a factor, it can lead to lack of micronutrients. If you like alcohol, have a discussion with your provider on what is a healthy amount of alcohol to drink.
Another risk factor is genetics, we can’t change the genes we were given, but if we know we have a family history, we can monitor our blood pressure and address it early to keep it managed.
Complications of high blood pressure are serious. Patients can develop chronic kidney disease which can progress to needing dialysis. High blood pressure can affect your heart and lead to heart disease, heart attack, stroke and vascular dementia. All these conditions can have a significant impact on your quality of life.
Complications from hypertension can have no warning signs, so check your numbers, keep a log, and if they are elevated, schedule with your healthcare provider today to have a discussion on what approach is best for you. It is all about your good health.
Laurie Nate is a family nurse practitioner, working for Health West in Preston, Idaho. She enjoys patients of all ages and looks forward to working with you on your health care goals.
