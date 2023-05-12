Laurie Nate

Laurie Nate

Recently, I had the opportunity to go out of town and enjoy breakfast at a local diner. While we were there, my husband got a chuckle listening to part of a conversation at a nearby table. He told me 157 is not a good blood pressure, and this person says they are doing good. Obviously, he has listened to what I repeatedly tell him about blood pressure and where it should be.

Hypertension is the medical term for what we call high blood pressure. It is the measurement of the pressure in the vascular system when the heart contracts (pumps) versus when it relaxes (the pause right before the muscle squeezes again). Blood pressure is variable. It changes moment to moment, but it stays in a close range. It can be affected by many things, including what we eat and drink, how we feel, how well we sleep and our ability to relax.

Laurie Nate is a family nurse practitioner, working for Health West in Preston, Idaho. She enjoys patients of all ages and looks forward to working with you on your health care goals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.