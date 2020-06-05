Life, as most folks know, doesn’t always promise to be a rose garden. But in reality, perhaps my wife and I come close to such achievement after nearly 40-matrimonial-years together (having also known her 20-some-years prior).
Lennace Darlene Larrabee, or as I know her Lynne Daugherty, my beloved forever youthful wife is celebrating an earned, active retirement life.
During her early years growing up in Southern California, Lynne progressed through youth, chosen education pursuits and on into a specialized business ownership, exemplary caring-character, award-winning cosmetologist and certified instructor in two western states.
We married in 1983 under a 110-year-old Olive Tree, with family and special friends attending, on a warm summer’s afternoon in a Brea, California historic park, and then moved into our Corona, California home while I pursued a special education career until retirement. Lynne continued managing and maintaining successful salon businesses.
Staying so busy over time, retirement came quickly. After which, we subsequently moved into Pocatello in 1991, joining a daughter who attended Idaho State University, married a Pocatello gentleman, becoming a mother of three boys and later developed into a nurse practitioner vocation (first qualified in Idaho). Our additional married daughter, also in the medical insurance management field, and a home-builder son both remain in California working individually thriving careers themselves with handsome, beautiful and impressive families as well. We’re so proud of each and all of them. As a family, we’re thankfully blessed 10,000 times over.
We never fully retired in the truest sense, however. Living in Idaho, we further opened our Wizard Childcare & Learning Center in Pocatello, which operated with full clientele every year for 17-years until closing in 2007.
Now an extended clan of six grand- and six-great-grandchildren occupy free time, along with Lynne’s remarkably amazing needlepoint projects, church involvement and always immaculate, inviting home environment. Being overjoyed, we offer thanks daily for our family tree thus far.
Additionally, our cat KeeKee and “designer” Chihuahua/Yorkie dog BeBe continually entertain us during evening hours.
My wife is an immediate friend to all with whom she meets. I’m truly grateful and more than satisfied to be with and loving her throughout our senior years — she’s an extraordinary, exemplary and thoughtful lady.
Happy birthday, my love.
Incidentally, we do nurture also our own 20 foot by 30-foot trinity rose garden.