The League of Women Voters of Pocatello invites you to attend “2023 Idaho Legislature Preview,” a virtual forum to be held Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Idaho district 28 and 29 legislators will present their expectations about the issues and bills expected to be discussed during the 2023 Idaho legislative session. Topics to be discussed include property taxes, education funding, water, energy, health care rights, criminal justice and spending federal funding.

To join the Zoom forum, log on to tinyurl.com/2fwjwsrw. The forum will be aired live on KISU and later posted on the League’s website at www.lwvid.org.

