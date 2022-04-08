Ever since my children left the nest, I’ve become an expert on creating meals from leftovers. It may be just the two of us, but I still cook like there’s a crowd. Recently, I cooked a smoked turkey. I love turkey any time of the year, but then I had loads of leftovers. I made my usual leftover recipes — turkey soup, turkey sandwiches and so on — but I discovered a dish that I like just as much as my traditional turkey standbys: smoked turkey quesadillas. They are so easy to make and have a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. I use barbecue sauce and a touch of hot sauce to give this dish a different flavor that compliments the turkey perfectly. You can use regular turkey, but I love the savory flavor of smoked. Either way, this is a meal from turkey leftovers that your family will enjoy any time of the year!
Belle’s Smoked Turkey Quesadillas
4 large uncooked flour tortillas
2 cups smoked turkey, shredded or chopped
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup honey barbecue sauce
½ teaspoon hot sauce (I use sriracha)
In a saucepan, add the turkey, barbecue sauce, and hot sauce and mix well. Heat over medium until hot. Cover and keep warm. Cook the tortillas on a hot skillet until they puff up and begin to brown, turn and cook the other side. Remove tortillas to plates. Place ¼ of the cheese on two tortillas, top each with half of the hot turkey mixture, and then top each with the rest of the cheese. Place another tortilla on top. Cut into quarters with a knife or pizza cutter. Makes two large quesadillas.
