Purchasing food online, at grocery and big box stores are good options to fill our storage, freezers and cupboards. Do you ever wonder what the shelf life is for the food you store? How long it can safely be stored at home? All food packages have labeling numbers that let us know when food needs to be sold, used or when it expires. Here is the guide to what the numbers mean.
Sell-by date: This number lists the last day the product can be sold by the store. When choosing a food item from the shelf, look at this number to be sure the food is not too close to this date. The sell-by date is not an indicator of food safety, but rather quality. You do not need to throw out foods which have gone past the sell-by date. If those foods are properly held at adequate temperature and humidity, they may last several days to weeks past this date.
Best-by/use-by date: Watch for this number to know the peak quality, not food safety. Food may still taste good and be safe beyond this date and is does not need to be thrown out. There is one exception: baby formula. It is not safe to feed your baby formula once is has passed this date, so please throw it out. The nutritional value of the formula will not be what is listed on the label past this date. During uncertain times, people may purchase staples and canned foods because they have a relatively long shelf life. Do be careful to buy what you can expect to use within the time recommended by the best-by/use-by date.
Freeze-by date: The number lists when a product should be frozen to maintain peak quality and is not a purchase by or safety date. Although foods can stay frozen indefinitely, freezer storage is for quality of the product, not for taste or food safety. Keep the freezer temperature at 0 degrees or below. When storing meat and poultry in its original package for more than two months, overwrap these packages with airtight, heavy-duty foil, plastic wrap or freezer paper, or place the package inside a plastic bag. For protein foods, use frozen fish within six months, ground beef by three to four months, and poultry parts bone-in by nine months.
Expiration date: Indicates the food should not be eaten after the date because it may not be food safe.
Refrigerators should be kept at 40 degrees or below. Spoiled foods will develop an off odor, flavor or texture due to naturally occurring food borne pathogens. Spoiled foods should not be eaten and should be thrown out. For more information on a shelf-life storage chart, find the Foodkeeper App on your phone or contact your local Extension office.
Source: University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.