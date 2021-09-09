Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — In Terri Mitton’s Advanced Placement biology class, Highland High School learners participated in a demonstration showing how cells send both chemical and electrical signals to other cells.
“We harnessed the electrical signal from a muscle on one person and sent it to a nerve on a separate person. The circuit board received the signal and the strength of the signal was controlled by the TENS device.”
Two learners were connected to each other through electrodes and one learner controlled the other learner’s muscles. “It was really strange,” senior Tyler Spurgeon said of the experience.
