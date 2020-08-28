International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. Overdose Awareness Day spreads the message that overdose is preventable. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.
To help spread awareness about naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication that saves lives, Southeastern Idaho community members are invited to view a brief recording of a Virtual Naloxone Training coordinated by Drug Overdose Prevention Program coordinators around the state of Idaho.
At the end of the training session viewers will be able to:
— Identify risks associated with opioid use and misuse.
— Consider alternative treatment options to opioids.
— Store and properly dispose of opioid medication.
— Have a better understanding of Idaho’s Good Samaritan Law.
— Know where and how to access naloxone in Southeastern Idaho.
— Recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.
— Learn how to safely administer naloxone and save a life with a spray.
Go to tinyurl.com/y2dt3r42 to view the recording. After viewing, please complete the post-survey at tinyurl.com/y69dton8. Once both of these steps have been taken, email tlambson@siph.idaho.gov to confirm completion of the training and post-survey and you will be sent a free Deterra Drug Deactivation Pouch through the mail. The training and post-survey must be completed no later than Sept. 10.
Learn more about opioids to protect yourself and your loved ones from opioid abuse, addiction and overdose by visiting stopoverdoseidaho.org, #EndOverdose, #OverdoseAware, and #IOAD on social media or by calling Traci Lambson at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-478-6316.