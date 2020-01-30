POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Feb. 14. Pocatello joins more than 700 other local and state chapters to celebrate this historic milestone.
The League’s historic commitment to register, educate and mobilize voters is not only stronger but more effective than ever by utilizing such tools as vote411.org — a cutting-edge election information website utilized by millions of voters each election cycle. The League has consistently been noted for its nonpartisan election information, including sponsorship of candidate forums and information on state and local ballot issues. The LWV of Pocatello also provides voter services for students at Idaho State University, as well as the local high schools.
“We will continue to fight voter discrimination and to keep secret money out of our elections to ensure that our elections are fair, free and accessible,” said Jamar Brown, president of the LWV of Pocatello. “We’ll also continue to push for improved access to health care as well as recognizing that climate change is a scientific reality that must be addressed to ensure a sustainable planet for everyone.” The League has also sponsored legislation and fought in the courts to protect and strengthen civil rights, children and education.
A proclamation will be read at the Pocatello City Council meeting on Thursday held at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave. The proclamation will honor the League of Women Voters and proclaim Feb. 14 as “League of Women Voters Day.” The proclamation will be accepted by the League of Women Voters of Pocatello.
One hundred years after the League was founded in 1920, members of the League are proud of the great progress achieved when it comes to truly making democracy work.