POCATELLO — Ahead of primary elections, the League of Women Voters of Pocatello offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This one-stop shop for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
This year, congressional, statewide and legislative candidates have been invited to participate, along with several counties throughout the state. Participating locally are legislative candidates for seats in districts 28, 29 and 35 and Bannock County races for commissioner, assessor, clerk, treasurer and coroner. Also, there is an online tool that allows voters to make side-by-side comparisons of candidates.
“Voters need easy tools to help them prepare for election day,” said Pam Ward, LWVP president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource. The Pocatello League, in partnership with the Idaho League, has published this voter guide to serve as a resource for Bannock County and other Idaho voters.”
Pocatello League members work to strengthen democracy in our community. They empower voters to exercise their right to vote by holding registration drives, sponsoring candidate forums and educating voters.
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place and more.
“The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to our voters,” said Ward. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan, so they are ready to cast their vote confidently on May 17.”