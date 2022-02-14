POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is sponsoring a public forum, “Building Resilience in Children,” on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and it is online-only via Zoom, with recorded video posted to the website soon after the event. Attendees will learn about Adverse Childhood Experiences, their impact on a child's future and how evidence-based practices can help by preventing or mitigating the toxic impact of these experiences so to build resiliency in children.
Panelists include Rhonda Allenger, LISW, with 23 years experience in community mental health; Darcie DeLeon, licensed master social worker, with 14 years experience working with children and families; Holly Whitworth, a child development specialist and manager of the Teachers as Parents program; Teresa Fritsch, school psychologist and state delegate for the Idaho School Psychologist Association; and Kathy Dawes, co-chair of the Idaho League Building Resilience with ACEs Interventions committee.
The Idaho League BRACEs committee has been working with legislators and the Idaho Resilience Project to pass an important resolution, HCR 29 — Traumatic Childhood Experiences, which represents an acknowledgement of both the trauma and the interventions can help. Information about this resolution will be shared at the forum. The Zoom link is https://bit.ly/3JjWURk.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization of the United States that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information about the League in Pocatello, contact lwvpocatelloid@gmail.com