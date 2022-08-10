POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello will be holding voter registration events in preparation for the Nov. 8 general election.
You will find the League of Women Voters at Welcome Back Orange and Black on Aug. 22 at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main Street, from 4 to 7:00 p.m. There will be voter registration tables on the Idaho State Universality campus at both the Rendezvous Center and the Student Union Building on National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. League members will also be at the farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday between Aug. 27 and Oct. 8.
In order to register, a person must be a citizen, 18 years old and have lived in the county for 30 days before Election Day on Nov. 8. Voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted must re-register. An Idaho driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number is needed to complete the voter registration card. The pre-registration deadline is Oct. 14.
College students should register to vote in their home county unless they have chosen to take up residency in the county where they are attending college. Students can request an absentee ballot from their home county clerk’s office. In Idaho, applications must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
You can request your absentee ballot using the online request form at https://voteidaho.gov/absentee-voter-information/ or by submitting a paper application to your county clerk. You must be registered to vote in Idaho to request an absentee ballot. Use of the online absentee ballot request system requires the last four digits of your Social Security number and a valid Idaho driver’s License number.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and to ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. They work to protect the freedom to vote by ensuring that all Americans have the equal opportunity to exercise the right to vote and to improve elections by keeping voters informed.
Membership in the League is open to everyone and is free to students. To become involved in the Pocatello League, contact Susan Carter, LWVP membership director, at susancartercma@gmail.com.