POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello will be holding voter registration events in preparation for the Nov. 8 general election.

You will find the League of Women Voters at Welcome Back Orange and Black on Aug. 22 at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main Street, from 4 to 7:00 p.m. There will be voter registration tables on the Idaho State Universality campus at both the Rendezvous Center and the Student Union Building on National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. League members will also be at the farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday between Aug. 27 and Oct. 8.

Recommended for you