POCATELLO — Plan to join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello virtual forum, “2023 Idaho Legislature Preview” Jan. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Districts 28 and 29 legislators will discuss their expectations on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2023 legislative session.
District 28 now comprises all of Power County with portions of Bannock and Franklin counties. Sen. Guthrie, Rep. Cheatum and Rep. Garner represent this district. Sen. Ruchti, Rep. Manwaring and Rep. Roberts represent District 29, which includes most of Pocatello.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R–District 28 – McCammon, is in his sixth term. He is a rancher/business owner. Guthrie will chair the State Affairs Committee while serving on the Commerce & Human Resources and Resources & Environment committees.
Rick Cheatum, R–District 28 Seat A – Pocatello, is in his first term. He is retired and serves on the Pocatello City Council. He joins the Commerce & Human Resources, Local Government, and Revenue & Taxation committees.
Rep. Dan Garner, R–District 28 Seat B – Clifton, is in his first term. He is a farmer/rancher and will be on the following committees: Agricultural Affairs, Education, and Judiciary Rules & Administration committees.
Sen. James Ruchti, D–District 29 – Pocatello, is in his first term after serving three terms in the House. He is an attorney and will be the assistant minority leader. Ruchti will be on the Commerce & Human Resources, Judiciary & Rules, and State Affairs committees.
Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R–District 29 – Pocatello House Seat A, is returning for his second term. He is an attorney and will be House majority caucus chair. Manwaring will serve on the Resources & Conservation, Revenue & Taxation, Transportation & Defense, and Ways & Means committees.
Rep. Nate Roberts, D–District 29 – Pocatello House Seat B, is an electrician in his first term. He will serve on the Agricultural Affairs, Commerce & Human Resources, and Health & Welfare committees.
After brief introductions, the League moderator will ask questions that were sent to the panelists at an earlier date. Topics including property taxes, education funding, water, energy, health care rights, criminal justice and spending federal funding will be discussed.
The forum will be aired live on KISU radio station and will be available on YouTube at a later date.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization of the United States that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
