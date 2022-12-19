POCATELLO — Plan to join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello virtual forum, “2023 Idaho Legislature Preview” Jan. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Districts 28 and 29 legislators will discuss their expectations on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2023 legislative session.

District 28 now comprises all of Power County with portions of Bannock and Franklin counties. Sen. Guthrie, Rep. Cheatum and Rep. Garner represent this district. Sen. Ruchti, Rep. Manwaring and Rep. Roberts represent District 29, which includes most of Pocatello.

