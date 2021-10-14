SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO — Readers Becoming Leaders is a new program through the League of Idaho Cities designed to connect city leaders to elementary students with the hope of building connections and creating a sense of belonging for city youth. RBL will introduce students to great examples of civic leadership and the workings of the city in which they live.
The League has produced “FRIENDS City,” a book created for city leaders to read to third-grade students. It has a companion City Activity Book to guide students on how cities work and to encourage students to familiarize themselves with their city. In addition to promoting leadership skills and civic awareness, the book promotes STEM learning, literacy and creative problem-solving in an interactive storytelling environment.
There are cash prizes available. Each student that completes and returns the entry form to the League will be entered into a drawing for $100. There will be multiple prizes awarded that will go to several schools for school supplies. A total of $7,300 will be distributed to Idaho classrooms through this program.
Story continues below video
This project and the prizes would not be possible without our sponsors. Many thanks to Idaho National Laboratory, STEM Action Center, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Western States Equipment CAT and J·U·B Engineers Inc.
The League is hosting a program kickoff series in the following cities and media is welcome to attend.
The series schedule is:
— Idaho Falls, 8:40 a.m. Monday at Fox Hollow Elementary School, 2365 Genevieve Way.
— Roberts, 12:30 p.m. Monday at Roberts Elementary School, 682 N. 2858 E.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.