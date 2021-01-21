LDS Church: April General Conference will be virtual

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to participate in the 191st annual General Conference on April 3 and 4, which will take place virtually.
The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other General Authorities and General Officers of the Church will present inspired messages of love and hope through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The April proceedings will mirror the October 2020 general conference: The broadcast will originate from the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square, only the speakers and their spouses for a given session will be present in the meeting and the music will be pre-recorded from previous general conferences.
“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” the First Presidency has said.
The conference will consist of five sessions for individuals, families and friends of the Church. A morning session at 10 a.m. and afternoon session at 2 p.m. will be broadcast on both April 3 and April 4. A priesthood session will take place at 6 p.m. April 3.
All sessions will be streamed live on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Sessions are also available via Gospel Library, the Latter-day Saints Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.
To view at a meetinghouse, check with local leaders for availability.
To participate in general conference conversations on Twitter, use #GeneralConference or speakers’ recommended hashtags, or simply retweet quotes, videos and images posted at @ChurchNewsroom. Subscribing to the Apostles’ social media pages is another way to see and share their messages.