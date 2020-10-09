POCATELLO — On the first two weekends of November, the Pocatello community will have an opportunity to participate in the Rake a Difference project. On Friday evenings, Nov. 6 and 13, and Saturday mornings, Nov. 7 and 14, teams of volunteers will be raking lawns to raise funds for the Pocatello Free Clinic.
For the past 49 years, the PFC has provided high quality, no-cost medical and dental care to those in most need of assistance in our area. In 2019 alone they provided $65,000 worth of vital free prescription medicines to those who would otherwise be unable to afford them. With the current pandemic, these services are even more needed.
This fundraiser could not take place without lawns to be raked, volunteers to help and donations to support the PFC. Those who wish to have their lawn raked can pledge a donation from of at least $50-$75. Those who don’t have a lawn are encouraged to donate to help someone who may not be able to donate.
If you are interested in volunteering at the event, donating or having your lawn raked, please contact Kath Olsen via email at olsekath@isu.edu or text at 208-232-7671. Sponsorships for some lawns may be available.