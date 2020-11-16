Law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Office of Highway Safety this November to watch for motorists not wearing seat belts. As part of the national seat belt mobilization, more than 40 agencies statewide will be conducting overtime patrols, educating and ticketing vehicle occupants that are not properly restrained.
Last year, Idaho’s observed seat belt use rate reached an all-time high of 86%, yet more than half (56%) of motor vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.
“Seat belts save thousands of lives each year, and the department’s participation in this national seat belt campaign is a crucial reminder that drivers should wear a seat belt every time they get in a vehicle,” said OHS Grants Officer Tabitha Smith.
Idaho law requires everyone in a vehicle to wear safety restraints. Other provisions under the law include that any adult driver can also be ticketed for passengers younger than 18 who are not properly restrained in the vehicle.
The two-week mobilization will run Nov. 16-29 and coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign during the busy holiday travel season.