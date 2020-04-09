POCATELLO — The opening run of the city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department’s Portneuf Valley Fun Run Series has been postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Law Day Fun Run that had been scheduled for May 2 is now tentatively rescheduled for October. A date has not yet been set. Participants who have already paid to take part in the Law Day Fun Run can opt to receive a credit for another Fun Run or other Parks and Recreation Department program or a refund. Residents with questions regarding credits or refunds are invited to contact staff at 208-232-3901 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Currently, Parks and Recreation Department staff are planning to kick off the Fun Run series in June with the “Joy in the Journey Jog” scheduled for June 12.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.