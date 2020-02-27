LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The tiny town of Lava Hot Springs for most Southeast Idahoans serves up a slice of hot pool heaven during single-day trips or mini vacations lasting just a few days.
But for Elizabeth Tuttle, who since 2006 has been one of the approximately 400 people who live in Lava Hot Springs, the small resort town is more than just a relaxing getaway destination; it’s her home — the place where she raised her six children. And for the last several years, Tuttle has made it her personal mission to not only enhance the tourism of Lava Hot Springs, but also to create more opportunities for other businesses and families who have made the place with the “world famous hot pools” their home, too.
“Elizabeth is just an overall fantastic, wonderful person,” said Robert Zitterkopf, the night watchman at the Riverside Inn where Tuttle serves as the hotel manager. “She touches peoples’ hearts in a way that is just totally amazing. Whether you are a long-time friend or just meeting her for the first time, she makes sure that people know Lava Hot Springs is one of the best places to be and that the people here are really good people.”
Zitterkopf, who lives in Chubbuck but has worked in Lava Hot Springs for the last decade, described Tuttle as someone who has a full plate 100 percent of the time.
In addition to being a member of the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, Tuttle serves on the Greater Lava Hot Springs Prosperity Foundation board and her handiwork can be seen in countless events throughout the year — the Fire and Ice and Folk festivals, Fourth of July festivities and a gingerbread house competition and tour near the Christmas holiday season.
Moreover, Tuttle, for the first time last year, started a food drive for the less fortunate and for several years has set up a Christmas tree in the Riverside Inn lobby that residents and visitors can decorate with a puppy paw ornament with all proceeds benefiting the Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).
“Name the event and it’s likely she is involved in some way,” Zitterkopf said. “I don’t know how she finds the time, but Elizabeth is involved with almost all the activities out here in Lava Hot Springs.”
A Pennsylvania transplant who moved to Pocatello in 1994, Tuttle relocated to Lava Hot Springs the year she met her husband in 2006. Tuttle came into the relationship with two children — a boy and a girl — and her husband had three boys. Together, they share a daughter who is now age 13 and grew up attending Lava Elementary School and now attends Marsh Valley Middle School.
“Our daughter attended Lava Elementary since kindergarten and because of that I was able to be involved directly with this community,” Tuttle said about her reasons for giving back to the town. “When you get to experience Lava not only as a hotel operations manager, but as a mother raising children in this town, you realize that this place is much, much more than a tourist town.”
One way Tuttle tries to give back to her community is through the annual Folk Festival, a three-day event in April that features dozens of folk singers and songwriters from the Northwest and benefits the Lava Elementary School music and arts program.
Though admission for the event is free, donations are accepted at the door and by way of purchasing raffle tickets. Last year, the event raised over $4,000.
“We started the Folk Festival to bring arts to the community and to raise money for the elementary school to get a music program because it was basically obsolete and very small,” Tuttle said. “Back East where I’m from, there is a ton of opportunity compared to our small little town. With last year’s proceeds, this was the first year that we were able to hire a music teacher to teach the elementary students once a week.”
For the past 12 years, Tuttle has played a significant role in the annual Lava Hot Springs Gingerbread House Tour. As a means of getting more people into the doors of Lava businesses during one of its slower times of the year, Tuttle helped create the program, which involves local businesses competing against each other to see whose gingerbread house reigns supreme.
“We get the businesses to participate in building gingerbread houses to display Thanksgiving to Christmas, and I host the kickoff event each year,” Tuttle said. “We go around with the public and tour each business and their houses, and we vote on the ones we like best. This gets people into businesses during our slack season, both locally for the day and to stay overnight.”
The Riverside Inn is a dog-friendly hotel, Tuttle says, and to show their appreciation to their canine companions, she set up a PAWS Christmas tree in the lobby of the motel. In exchange for a small donation, visitors can decorate the tree with an ornament in the shape of a puppy paw after inscribing it with their name or their pet’s name, Tuttle said. All proceeds go directly to the PAWS organization, just like the food donation program Tuttle started last year.
“We collect food of any sort and monetary donations starting around Thanksgiving and at the end of the year we donate everything we’ve collected to St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle said she doesn’t immerse herself directly into the heartbeat of Lava Hot Springs for notoriety reasons, but rather out of a desire to give back to her community. As someone who has lived in many different places, she simply wants the best for the families and kids who share their town with tourists, who themselves love the charm that attracted Tuttle to Lava in the first place.
“I want our home to be a community that not only thrives on the tourism of the hot springs but is also a place that people can feel great raising their families,” she said.
Zitterkopf added, “She just makes this place so inviting. She is invested in the history of Lava Hot Springs and knowing the heritage of the city. She likes to see things in a very positive manner just has a drive to help people. She truly is a go-getter and wants to see everyone else do the best that they possibly can.”