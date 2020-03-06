POCATELLO — Lava Meltdown, the annual contra dance weekend held at Lava Hot Springs, will be held March 13-15, with an amazing band from far away and one of the very best callers/teachers on the planet. You really don't want to miss it. Because so many of the local dancers will be there, Pocatello Contra won't be having a contra dance in Pocatello in March.
You can still register for the entire weekend — highly recommended — or just March 14. Either way, you must pre-register by midnight Saturday.
If you are going to send a check, let Pocatello Contra know right away so they can figure out how much food to buy and prepare, get the name badges made and get attendees signed up to bring something for Friday's potluck.
There is still some room in the all-day callers' workshop with the inimitable Seth Tepfer on Friday. You can register for that online or send a check. Pocatello Contra will need to know by Saturday night if you are planning to come to that.
To register, visit the dance's website at https://lavameltdown.dance/, the Facebook group for Lava Meltdown https://www.facebook.com/groups/lavameltdown.dance/ or Facebook page for Pocatello Contra https://www.facebook.com/groups/PocatelloContra/.
There will be a dance on April 2 in Pocatello. May is to be determined.
Hope to see you soon at the Lava Meltdown.