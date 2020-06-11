LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The tiny town of Lava Hot Springs is planning big events soon, including the only Fourth of July fireworks show in the region and the reopening of the community’s hot pools, officials said.
The hot pools at Lava Hot Springs will open on Saturday after being closed since March 20 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Devanee Morrison, executive director of the Lava Hot Springs Foundation.
“We’re ready to open but during the closure we’ve still kept our employees working doing some maintenance things, kind of some upgrading,” she said. “So we’ve done a lot of improvements.”
And the reopening is important to the community of just over 400 people.
She said attendance at the hot pools runs about 225,000 visits a year, a lot of them from Utah. And when including the attendance at the Olympic pool that figure jumps to over 400,000 visits a year.
That’s a huge boost to the economy in Lava Hot Springs.
“It’s my opinion that it’s the main driver,” she said.
Plus, when people come to the hot pools, they generally also go to a local restaurant and visit some of the local shops.
“So it affects all of the other businesses in town,” Morrison said.
And when it comes to safety, she said that they are generally relying on self-policing to maintain safety at the hot pool sites.
But they are also doing additional sanitizing of the facilities. They’re wiping down all the handrails and commonly touched surfaces, such as lockers, door knobs and other fixtures. And they’re doing it more often than they have in the past.
“We’ve worked really hard to get our facilities ready to open,” Morrison said. “We’re really excited.”
She says the only rules are basically that anyone who’s been ill or in contact with someone who’s ill should not to visit the facilities and others should maintain the 6-foot social distancing protocol.
“We’re not policing that per say, we’re just expecting the public to be aware for their own safety,” Morrison said.
Plus, she recommends those who don’t have a good comfort level with where the virus is at not use the hot pools. They can always hold off and go later, she said.
Meanwhile, the city of Lava Hot Springs plans the only fourth of July fireworks show in the region this year, according to Mayor Jon Thomson.
The show there starts about 10 p.m. and in previous years has lasted for 30 to 35 minutes.
Thomsen says said the final big effect is what’s called a waterfall, or a cascading effect. The show will be in the north side of the downtown area rock bluff.
So the fireworks will appear to be like a waterfall coming off the rocks. And they go off high above Main Street. They’re something to see, he said.
“It gives you a pretty spectacular view just about any place in town,” he said.
Thomson says it’s great for downtown businesses because everybody wants to book a room below the fireworks for the view, he said.
But no one watching the show can get near to the fireworks, which keeps it safe.
The show typically draws 4,000 to 5,000 people to the downtown area, including from a wide area around the community.
Thomson says the goal is to figure it out and keep everybody safe, he said.
“That’s the main priority and still have an enjoyable event,” he said.
He said they’ve hired people to check and stock and sanitize the bathrooms and port-a-potties.
Further, the port-a-potties they are using include equipment for hand washing.
“My major concern is how do I control traffic, how do I control the crowd and everybody still has a good time,” Thomson said.
He said he’s gotten a lot of phone calls both pro and con about holding the fireworks show after the pandemic guidance was loosened by Gov. Brad Little’s office.
But Thomson says he plans to move forward unless he receives guidance to the contrary from state officials.
He said the city is taking all possible precautions.
Restaurants also have plans for social distancing.
“We tried to do everything we possibly can,” Thomson said.
He says a lot of people are in Lava already with the river up for floating.
“I’m not so sure the addition of the fireworks is going to make a lot of difference,” he said. “I just think it’s time we went ahead and did something to say, ‘You know, we’re coming back.’”