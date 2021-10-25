LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Discussion around a lunch table sparked an interest and soon became reality. Cancer hits home and the little town of Lava Hot Springs cares.
Mayor Jon Thomson has proclaimed October as cancer awareness month in the city of Lava Hot Springs and personally purchased pink flex ropes that are glowing along Center and Main Streets.
The Lava Elementary School joined in on the efforts and have pink ribbons displayed on the school fence and designated “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” day.
Story continues below video
The lights are displayed in recognition for all those who have fought the fight, who are fighting the fight and who have survived the battle.
It is the city of Lava Hot Springs' hope that this event continues to grow and develop into a community-wide venue. Mayor Thomson challenges every business to develop ideas and get involved to enhance the annual event in the future.
