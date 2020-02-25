LAVA HOT SPRINGS - Lava Hot Springs Elementary School instituted a new music program last Fall supported by grants from the Lava Music Festival.
Every student in Grades K-6 now receives music instruction each week. Students are learning to sing and play world music, perform folk dances, read musical notation and rhythms in the new K-6 curriculum. Students are learning to play xylophones, metallophones, glockenspiels, drums, tone bells and other percussion instruments as part of their weekly music classes. Lava Hot Springs students will be performing music for the school community and also will be highlighted at performances during the Lava Folk Festival this Spring. Many of these instruments were purchased with grants from the Lava Folk Festival.
The Lava Folk Festival also supports Music Teacher Diana Shipley who commutes from Pocatello, Idaho to lead the weekly instruction at the school. Diana, a veteran certified music teacher with 18 years of teaching experience, taught music at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello. Holy Spirit Catholic School is partnering with the Lava Folk Festival this year to help supply additional xylophones, drums and guitars to Lava Elementary as they build up an instrument inventory of their own. Local businesses, community members and Piano Gallery and Mike’s Music in Pocatello also donated new instruments for Lava Hot Springs Elementary through a program sponsored by the Lava Folk Festival.
The folk festival is a great organization that supports all students at the elementary school. We are excited for our future, working together to develop and educate kids and young adults from Lava Hot Springs. Please come show your support this year at the folk festival. It is scheduled for the third weekend in April. Your support goes directly to the students of Lava Elementary.