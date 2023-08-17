Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

Life is full of humorous oxymora and linguistic humor. My wife’s favorite oxymoron is “giant shrimp.”  “Hurry up and wait;” or “silent scream” are other examples. You gotta’ laugh!  Because if you don’t, all you can do is cry over the increasing stupidity of such a once promising, intelligent species. 

Several years ago I was in Floyd, Virginia.  While looking around in a little shop, I saw a magnet rack with a magnet that said “STUPIDY KILLS!”  And the small print said: “Just not fast enough!”  It made me laugh out loud, so I bought the magnet for our adult daughter because she is witty, smart, and sarcastic; she could have said that herself.

