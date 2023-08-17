Life is full of humorous oxymora and linguistic humor. My wife’s favorite oxymoron is “giant shrimp.” “Hurry up and wait;” or “silent scream” are other examples. You gotta’ laugh! Because if you don’t, all you can do is cry over the increasing stupidity of such a once promising, intelligent species.
Several years ago I was in Floyd, Virginia. While looking around in a little shop, I saw a magnet rack with a magnet that said “STUPIDY KILLS!” And the small print said: “Just not fast enough!” It made me laugh out loud, so I bought the magnet for our adult daughter because she is witty, smart, and sarcastic; she could have said that herself.
Which brings to mind a clever statement a seminary professor shared years ago in class. He said: “From the day you’re born, ‘til you ride in a hearse; things aren’t so bad … that they couldn’t get worse.” Years later this same professor was sitting in the passenger seat of our car, watching me wash the car windows. He saw that the windows looked worse after I squeegeed them than before, so he told my wife: “It’s a good thing that Ed is a good preacher and pastor, because he could never make a living washing windows!”
Shortly after moving to Hungary with my family, I was riding in a taxi and in my broken language, tried to ask the driver what was that big, beautiful building we were passing. At first he responded with an “I don’t know,” and then started covering his eyes, and using the using the words “Blind! Blind!” My first thought was, “Oh Lord, I’m in Budapest riding through the streets with a blind taxi driver! Help me!” Later, I looked up the building on a map, and it turned out is was the National School for the Blind. That was a good laugh!
One of the things I learned while living overseas and learning to speak a different language, was how much you can learn about the world-view of an ethnic group by the concepts that their words and sayings convey. Americans call the tool that we use to plant a screw a “screwdriver.” Our American viewpoint is typically optimistic; we are building something with that screwdriver; drive in the screw in, and the job is done. The Hungarian word for that same tool is translated into English as a “screw-puller.” A somewhat more pessimistic view; you are just as likely to have to pull it out later. Of course, the same tool is used for driving and pulling, but the first words used to describe something are often revealing.
Is that really why those two languages/cultures have differing descriptions for the same tool? I don’t know. Americans at that time were characteristically optimistic, and Hungarians who had lived life for decades under the oppression and destructive evil of Communism/Socialism, were generally called “pessimistic” by Americans. I just called Hungarians realists, because living life under Communism/Socialism is a continual mess. It was really hard to build anything of lasting value (physical or non-physical) for yourself and your family, because the system is stacked against individual success and achievement.
As I look around our present American society, unfortunately I see it in big trouble. As our culture continues to decline, we too will become more and more depressed, and feel hopeless.
One thing that people living under the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (Communism was called Socialism in the U.S.S.R.) did, was to turn to humor to make life bearable. Hungarians, Poles, Slavs, and even the Russian people, used humor to diffuse their frustration of living under a totalitarian party’s rule. Some years ago Cinemax did a short film about Eastern European jokes and humor from behind the Iron Curtain, entitled “Hammer and Tickle” (a pun on the USSR national logo of the “Hammer and Sickle”). The film’s humor poked fun at the totalitarian regime’s stupidity and incompetency, while relieving some stress from the daily pain of living under communism. Humor kept the non-communists sane.
Perhaps this is the meaning of Proverbs 14:13 (NASB95) “Even in laughter the heart may be in pain, and the end of joy may be grief.” Laughter is an outlet for hearts in pain. Proverbs 17:22 (NIV84) affirms the healing properties of laughter, saying: “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” Laughter disinfects our mind and spirit psychologically, and biologically lifts us up as well, since laughter releases endorphins. The sorrow and misery of living in hopelessness saps a person quality of life. Joy and laughter infuse us with new strength and optimism. I hope you got a little lift to your spirit today as you got a little laugh reading today’s article. You gotta’ laugh!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.