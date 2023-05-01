Cinco De Mayo Dance & After Party May 5

The Cinco De Mayo street fair will be 3 to 5 p.m.

 Image courtesy of Latino Economic and Development

FORT HALL — The Latino Economic and Development board of directors and the Cinco De Mayo Committee are hosting an event 3 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.

The event is based on a Mexican holiday but has evolved into a celebration of many cultures. This will be a street fair atmosphere that brings music, food, artwork and dancing to enrich all people in Southeastern Idaho.

