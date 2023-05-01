FORT HALL — The Latino Economic and Development board of directors and the Cinco De Mayo Committee are hosting an event 3 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
The event is based on a Mexican holiday but has evolved into a celebration of many cultures. This will be a street fair atmosphere that brings music, food, artwork and dancing to enrich all people in Southeastern Idaho.
LEAD, as an organization has addressed poverty in the Hispanic/Latino community by providing micro loans, business development advice and provided workforce job services. Following the shut down of a processing plant in Aberdeen, these services were provided and people were given many scholarships throughout the years to minority students.
LEAD has a strong commitment to providing educational opportunities and helping Hispanic/Latinos assimilate to mainstream values and culture. At the same time, LEAD provides educational opportunities to the mainstream to be educated and learn more about the many diverse cultures within the Hispanic/Latino communities.
Concerns and initiatives:
— Education: Improve graduation rates for Hispanic/Latino and Native American students.
— Jobs/employment: Increase employment access to the workforce and reduce high levels of unemployment and poverty.
— Cultural issues: Assist Hispanic/Latino community members with adjusting to and navigating mainstream culture in the workforce, housing, education and other areas of socialization.
— Economic development: Creating business opportunities, access to academic and workforce training opportunities.
— Government policies: Protecting workers' rights, safety issues, environmental exposure to dangerous chemicals and materials, access to health care and other public health concerns.
