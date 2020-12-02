Larry and Linda Murphy have been happily married for 55 loving years. They were married in Twin Falls, Idaho at the Christian Church on Dec. 4, 1965. They remained in Twin Falls where both their children were born, Melissa (Steve) and Lance (Nicole).
In 1976 they moved to Pocatello, where they still reside in the same house. They love Jesus and serve him while attending Inkom Community Bible Church. They continue golfing and playing cards with family and friends. They love to be with their kids, grandkids and great-grandson. Their family loves them dearly and thanks them for their faithful example of commitment and love.