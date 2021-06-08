POCATELLO — On Thursday, Palm Springs Film Festival winner "Land" will play at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union.
Robin Wright and Demian Bichir star in this story about a woman who retreats to the magnificent but unforgiving wilds of the Rockies after a tragedy in her life. When a local hunter brings her back from the brink of death and befriends her, she must find a way to live again.
Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information on this and other summer movies at the Bengal Theater, go to www.isucinema.com.