WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters is proud to announce that Lance Kolbet of University Financial Group has qualified to receive the association’s prestigious Soaring Eagle Award.
The Soaring Eagle Award is the highest honor given by LPRT to recognize National Association of Health Underwriters members who have achieved the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. Mr. Kolbet has 27 years’ experience in the financial services industry and is licensed in 21 states. He maintains four professional designations and lives in Pocatello.
“Kolbet exemplifies the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers such important resources and advocates for American consumers,” said Dave Munger, president of the Idaho Association of Health Underwriters. “He has worked tirelessly on behalf of countless clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, please contact Kelly Loussedes at 202-595-3074 or kloussedes@nahu.org.