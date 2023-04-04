Witness Music Southeast Idaho will hold four more Lamb of God concerts, according to a press release from Witness Music Southeast Idaho.  

The Lamb of God concerts were first held in Idaho in March 2019 in the Rexburg Tabernacle. Witness Music was originally founded to “present sacred and inspirational music to audiences around the United States. 

(1) comment

Old Crow

These are not the droids you're looking for....

And this isn't the Lamb Of God you were looking for either.

