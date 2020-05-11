The Idaho Department of Labor is now making payments for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to individuals who are unemployed because of COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular benefits.
Payments will be made to workers who are not monetarily eligible for regular benefits and have no pending issues on their claim.
Payments will initially be for the minimum benefit amount of $168 per week for up to 39 weeks of total benefits. The weekly benefit amount may increase when workers provide proof of income and the department reviews the proof. There is no need to submit proof if claimants have already done so. A supplemental payment will then be provided for claimed eligible weeks.
Application instructions will be mailed to claimants and can also be found on Labor’s website.
Claimants will see the funds in their bank accounts or debit cards approximately three business days after funds have been issued. The payments are retroactive to Feb. 2 or the first week an individual is out of work due to COVID-19, whichever is later. The payment will be delivered in one lump sum.
Claimants do not need to do anything extra to receive the $168 and should continue to file weekly claims. Claimants with pending issues preventing payment will not receive the additional funds until the issues are resolved and they are allowed benefits. There is no need to call the department, as claimants can check the Claimant Portal to confirm payment.
Program details can be found on the Labor website on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program page.
The department has also created web pages to provide details on the benefits and implementation of the other CARES Act programs.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program provides a temporary emergency increase of $600 per week on top of the existing weekly benefit payment. The $600 increase applies to regular benefits and pandemic unemployment assistance. This program was implemented in Idaho on April 24.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program adds an additional 13 weeks to a claimant’s unemployment claim once they exhaust benefits. This program was implemented in Idaho on May 1.
Other information about the unemployment insurance program and COVID-19 can be found on the FAQs.