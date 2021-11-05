POCATELLO — The Knights of Columbus Council 892 in Pocatello will distribute free coats to needy people on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church gymnasium, located on 8th St. behind the St. Anthony Chapel in Pocatello.

Coat sizes available range from toddlers through adults, with the recent addition of adult sizes to our inventory. Coats will be distributed first-come, first-served until the supply is exhausted. Refreshments will be served.

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization dedicated to empowering Catholic men to live their faith at home, in their parish, at work and in their community.

For more information about the Knights or the coat give-away, contact Keith Riemersma at 208-323-5714 or by email at KJrextra@gmail.com.