The oldest Knights of Columbus Council in Idaho “underwent an amazing renewal this year,” and was recently honored as the top Knights council in the State of Idaho.

Pocatello Council 892 was selected by the statewide officers of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to the principles of charity, unity and fraternity, as the Council of the Year. There are 40 K of C councils in Idaho, comprised of over 5,000 men.

