The oldest Knights of Columbus Council in Idaho “underwent an amazing renewal this year,” and was recently honored as the top Knights council in the State of Idaho.
Pocatello Council 892 was selected by the statewide officers of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to the principles of charity, unity and fraternity, as the Council of the Year. There are 40 K of C councils in Idaho, comprised of over 5,000 men.
George Mesina, the State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, said the Pocatello Council was selected because it went through “an amazing renewal” that included recruiting 30 new members over the last year -- 20 of them students.
In addition, the local council raised $8,000 for local charities through its annual golf tournament. Weekly, six Knights gather food to distribute to the needy. The council makes a quarterly donation to a local pregnancy support center. The Pocatello council also holds one of the largest Coats for Kids Drives in the state to collect and distribute coats to needy children each year.
Council 892 also provides financial support to three seminarians who are studying for the priesthood. Most councils only sponsor one seminarian.
Causes that benefited from the local Knights’ work included the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Bannock House Baby Steps Program, local Catholic youth who attended the annual statewide conference in Boise, St. John’s Catholic Student Center on the Idaho State University campus, CW Hog, an outdoor program for the handicapped, and Special Olympics.
The award was presented to Keith Riemersma, the Grand Knight for Council 892, at the annual State Convention in Coeur d’Alene.
“I was proud to accept this honor on behalf of all 190 members of Council 892, who have done an exceptional job of carrying out the mission of the Knights of Columbus this past year,” said Riemersma. “The Knights of Columbus are excited to contribute in whatever way we can to make Pocatello and the surrounding community a better place to live, and to share our faith with our neighbors.”
