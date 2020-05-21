POCATELLO — The Kiwanis Club of Pocatello has canceled its annual Bing Hong Pancake and Sausage Breakfast scheduled for June 27-28. According to F.C. "Chuck" Humphrey, club president, the organization's governing board feels that it would be difficult to sell tickets and get donations when so many businesses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's also important to minimize the close contact that comes with group events," Humphery said. The breakfast fundraiser has been held every year since 1975. Monies raised from it are used to fund youth and community service projects.
The club was chartered in August 1920 and is the oldest Kiwanis organization in Idaho. Humphrey said the club is planning some new projects to commemorate its 100th anniversary.
"We're looking at maintaining the section of the Portneuf Greenway from just north of the Sand Trap restaurant to where the river flows into its concrete channel," Humphrey said. "We're also looking at helping fund a suspension bridge across the Portneuf at the south end of the Edson Fitcher area." The club has been helping maintain the north end of Edson Fitcher for several years.
The club is not holding weekly lunch meetings in May because its meeting venue, the Clarion Inn, is closed, Humphrey said.