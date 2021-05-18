POCATELLO — The Pocatello Kiwanis Club will hold its 53rd annual pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser on June 26 and 27 in Tydeman Park, 8th Avenue and East Young Street in Pocatello. Serving runs from 8 a.m. to noon each day, according to Tim Shurtliff, the event coordinator. Mask wearing and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The event is named in memory of Bing Hong, a long-time Kiwanis member and owner of the former Shanghai Restaurant.
Pancakes are cooked and served in the Kiwanis Pavilion located in Tydeman Park. Tickets cost $5 for individuals and $20 for a family (six people). Children aged 6 and younger are free. The fare includes pancakes with butter and syrup, link sausage, milk, juice and coffee.
Shurtliff said tickets can be purchased from Kiwanis members and at the breakfast. Call him at 208-242-6747 for more information.
The Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Perkins Restaurant and is the oldest Kiwanis organization in Idaho. All proceeds from the breakfast go to support the club's projects: Haunted Science Lab, Hope of America awards, Bring Up Grades, Salvation Army, Family Service Alliance and the Portneuf Greenway Foundation.