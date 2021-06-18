POCATELLO — The Pocatello Kiwanis Club will hold its 53rd Annual Pancake Breakfast on June 26 and 27 at Tydeman Park, 8th Avenue and East Young Street in Pocatello.
The two-day event will run from 8 a.m. to noon on both days, and the fare is pancakes with all the fixings, link sausage, milk, juice and coffee.
From 10 a.m. to noon each day, Idaho State University physics faculty and students will offer a free workshop on water rocket construction, after which kids aged 12 and older can compete to see whose design can travel the greatest distance. Prizes include water rocket launchers. All participants get to keep their rocket and will also receive instruction on how to build an inexpensive water rocket launcher.
The event is named in memory of Bing Hong, a long-time Kiwanis member and owner of the former Shanghai Restaurant.
Tickets are $5 for individuals or $20 for a family. They are available at the event, and many businesses have contributed raffle prizes.
Proceeds from the breakfast support the Pocatello Kiwanis Club projects, such as Hope of America awards, Bringing-Up Grades, Family Service Alliance, ISU scholarships, Haunted Science Lab and the children of Idaho.
Come and enjoy the food and festivities. There will be plenty of room to social distance yet enjoy good company.
For more information, contact Tim Shurtliff at 208-242-6747 or tshurt@q.com about the breakfast or Steve Shropshire 208-282-2212 or steveshropshire@isu.edu about the water rocket festival.