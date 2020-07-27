POCATELLO — The Kiwanis Club of Pocatello will soon celebrate its 100th anniversary, club president Chuck Humphrey said. It was the first Kiwanis club in Idaho when it was chartered by the Kiwanis Club Salt Lake City on Aug. 20, 1920.
He said the club plans two new projects: providing support to the Pocatello Zoo and restarting a Key Club at Pocatello High School. The club sponsored similar projects in years past. The club presently has 25 members. Other club sponsored efforts include the Haunted Science Lab in October, the Hope of America and Bring Up Grades awards for District 25 elementary school students — a $1,000 annual donation to high school to provide financial aid to homeless students, the Family Service Alliance Christmas Party and a Kiwanis Scholarship at ISU
Humphrey says the club will hold a birthday party with cake and ice cream during its lunch meeting Aug. 18 at the Clarion Inn. Bryan Jolley, superintendent of the Shelly School District, and others have been invited.
There are two Kiwanis clubs in Pocatello; they are part of the Utah-Idaho District of Kiwanis International. Prospective members are welcome.