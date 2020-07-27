POCATELLO — The Kiwanis Club of Pocatello will soon celebrate its 100th anniversary, according to Chuck Humphrey, club president. It became the first Kiwanis club in Idaho when it was chartered by the Kiwanis Club Salt Lake City on Aug. 20, 1920.
Humphrey said the club is planning a couple of new projects: providing support to the Pocatello Zoo and restarting a Key Club at Pocatello High School. The club sponsored similar projects in years past but they were dropped when membership declined. The club presently has 25 members, down from 30 members when Humphrey joined in 1998. Other projects sponsored by the club include the Haunted Science Lab in October, the Hope of America and Bring Up Grades awards for District 25 elementary school students — a $1,000 annual donation to high school to provide financial aid to homeless students, the Family Service Alliance Christmas Party and a Kiwanis Scholarship at Idaho State University.
Humphrey says the club will hold a traditional birthday party with cake and ice cream during its lunch meeting on Aug. 18 at the Clarion Inn. Bryan Jolley, superintendent of the Shelly School District, has been invited, along with other Kiwanis dignitaries.
There are two Kiwanis clubs in Pocatello; they are part of the Utah-Idaho District of Kiwanis International. Prospective members are welcome.