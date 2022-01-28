Chopping, slicing, dicing, mincing and general cutting of fruits, vegetables, meat/poultry/fish and cheese in our kitchens should require the use of a cutting board. The type of cutting board, whether wood, plastic or rubber, often depends on preference, cost or availability. Selecting the best type of material is an important food safety choice. How we clean and sanitize the cutting board is essential to prevent food borne pathogens from entering our food and to prevent cross contamination between raw vegetables and raw meat. Listed are important facts to consider.
Cleaning a cutting board
All types of cutting boards should be washed in warm, soapy water, with a scrub brush, then rinsed in a solution of 1 teaspoon of unscented chlorine bleach in 1 quart water. Leave wet for 2 minutes and allow to air dry. By following this process, we will help prevent food borne pathogens and cross contamination.
Selecting a cutting board
— Wood can be made safe by selecting a tight-grained wood such as maple. When the wood gets cut marks, it can be sanded and reused. The USDA and FDA Food Code permits use of wood and plastic cutting boards in any inspected cooking facility.
— Plastic is safe to use. Consider purchasing a cutting board set, which is colored plastic sheets to cut one type of food on. This helps to prevent cross contamination between fresh vegetables (a green board) and raw meat (a red board). Separate knives should be used for each type of food and hands should be washed between cutting various types of foods and between raw meat and produce.
When cutting boards become cracked, have crevices or are deeply scratched, they should be discarded. It is worth taking these steps to increase our food safety and help prevent foodborne illnesses.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.