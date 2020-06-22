We are fortunate to live in a KIND Community. We have the needs, challenges and desires for positive change, continued education and to embrace the growth efforts as individuals and as organizations towards a kinder community. This year will mark KIND Community’s sixth annual KIND Week. We will continue to hold and celebrate the uniqueness of our community the third week of September. (September 21st - September 26th, 2020). The KIND Community mission statement is a reflection of our continued actions and efforts.
“Becoming a part of the KIND Community collectives is not a pledge towards perfection. Instead, it is a commitment to celebrate each of our diverse efforts to uphold and bolster a shared vision for creating programs and experiences that uplift, empower, energize and support our community’s youth and each other”.
In response to the developments related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and with thoughts of the current civic affairs and the direct understanding of the impact this may have on our organization and the individual members we have made some direct changes this year. One of our main emphasis of KIND Community it is to be supportive of our community and as a majority in efforts of an organization the need to be mindful and take extra precautions at this point in time for our organization and our community members. We also realize the financial funding/status that plays a crucial factor when planning such a large scale community event and as an organization we feel it is an important message to let our community know we will not be asking for any fundraising towards this specific event in efforts to be sensitive and mindful of necessity funding towards other immediate and frontline community economic needs. This year’s KIND Week Celebration will not start off with our traditional annual KIND Community Kick-Off event. This was not an easy decision but one we truly believe will be in the best interest of our organization and our community. We send this out with a sincere thank you to all of our previous vendors, sponsors, agencies, schools, clubs, board members, committee members, volunteers and our community that have always continued to support us. This will also give us time to reconnect and begin working on the KIND Kick-Off event for 2021.
We will continue to celebrate this year’s KIND Week 2020 through all of our annual scheduled events. We encourage each of you to join us in our week long celebration of KIND Week 2020. A glance of KIND Week 2020 - We will be highlighting our annual traditional efforts to continue to show we are here in support for our youth and our community and that is done through all of our combined community efforts, sometimes in the most simplistic forms of KINDNESS.
• Joint City Proclamations to celebrate KIND Community Week.
• We will partner again this year with My Word Discovery Museum & The United Way of Southeastern Idaho for our second annual Acts of KINDness Book Drive. Over 25 local business’s were able to participate in 2019’s KINDness Book Drive and benefited over 15 different local agencies in need.
• We will be partnering with the Marshall Public Library and School District #25 for our third annual KIND Community Conversations that include local community agencies and school officials.
• We will continue to promote and encourage engage-full kindness & activities within our local schools during KIND Week.
• We will continue to partner with Old Town Pocatello.
• We will continue to reach out and partner with our local Business Community for their involvement and continued support during KIND Week.
• We will be offering another local merchandise store opening during KIND Week and identify agencies to donate the funding towards.
• We are customizing our community recognition opportunities that we will be introducing and highlighting the amazing community we live in this year. Along with our continued annual KIND KID and KIND Community Awards.
• Nominations for our local KIND Ambassadors
• We will have a creative and interactive Social Media presence throughout KIND Week. We also have several exciting new ideas we will be organizing and launching for KIND Week 2021 that we are creatively looking forward to.
Who is Kind Community? Kind Community is a unified collective of individuals and organizations with projects, goals and objectives embracing a vision for the greater, kinder good of our community...particularly initiatives focused on uplifting our community’s youth. As a regional initiative, the vision for Kind Community is to serve as a place where similar (and even competing) ideas, events, campaigns, projects, platforms, etc. can co-exist under one exciting umbrella of unity and proactive engagement to create an alliance where resources can be shared when relevant, relationships can be leveraged for the greater good, and we can build momentum, continuity and sustainability within a community that celebrates each of our diverse yet collaborative efforts to uphold and bolster a shared vision for creating a Kind Community.
We believe that we need to BE the positivity we wish to see in our community. If we want to make lasting, societal change, we have to model positive behavior and provide the tools that empower, uplift and inspire our youth. We need your support. Join us today to help build our KIND COMMUNITY.
To connect with us, reach out to us at kindcommunity2015@gmail.com. Please join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram to stay up to date with our KIND Community efforts, initiatives, activities and information.
Rainbow Maldonado is a Community Relations Specialist for Target River Advertising, a Local and International company. She is a current student at Idaho State University double majoring in Political Science and Communications with an emphasis in PR and Leadership. She is an avid community volunteer, co-founder of Kind Community, a local non-profit, and a long-term resident of Pocatello. “As a life-long community member I have appreciated raising my family here, enjoy the outdoor recreation this area has to offer and embrace the community involvement opportunities. I love the area we live in and care deeply about the quality of life for our community. I look forward to navigating and bringing awareness to the efforts and success of our Community”.