Mandated mask-wearing is still relatively new in the research world, so studies on the current impact of COVID-related mask wearing in children are limited. We know from previous research that infants begin to recognize emotions in others at around 6 months of age. Infants seem to use a lot of information to determine emotions, including contextual cues, faces and body language. Shortly following this is the development of “social referencing,” when infants use the expressions of adults to determine how they themselves should feel and react.
Recognition of emotions in infants and children isn’t limited to facial expressions; they also get cues from tone of voice, body language and spoken words. Infants move away from the “social referencing” phase of emotional development at about one year of age.
There is also research that supports that wearing a mask doesn’t impede reading the emotional expression of others. One recent study (Ruba & Pollack, 2020) showed that 7- to 13-year-old children could accurately identify emotions in adults with no face covering, wearing sunglasses or wearing surgical masks. Pre-COVID research showed that both children and adults could read expressions from eyes alone (Baron-Cohen, Jolliffe, Mortimore, & Robertson, 1997). Children aged 6 and 7 are especially good at reading the motions of anger and sadness with only the eyes to look at (Guarnera et al., 2015).
Children don’t seem to suffer from missing social cues in facial expressions. They do, however, suffer from social isolation associated with distance learning. Physical and mental health problems increased tremendously during the first year of COVID-19 while students were engaged in distance learning. We saw increased rates of depression, anxiety, eating disorders and even suicide attempts in the pediatric population. Obesity also skyrocketed.
While there are other factors which impacted children’s physical and mental well-being during the 2020-2021 academic year, staying home did not help most children.
What do we do then about children who are fearful of masks or not used to wearing one?
First and foremost, your children learn through social learning, like how they learned through social referencing as infants. They will see how you react to wearing a mask and behave similarly. Most of us are uncomfortable in masks. For children who will soon have to wear them it is beneficial to say something along the lines of: “I don’t like wearing masks either but I know there are sometimes that we have to do it,” or “Masks are uncomfortable but we need to wear them to keep from getting sick.”
One tip is to have your children practice wearing their masks while using electronic devices. This works by pairing a desired activity (use of electronics) with a potentially less desired activity (wearing a mask). Another tip is to allow children to pick out new masks with patterns they are excited about.
For kids who especially struggle with wearing a mask, try having them keep it on for one minute, taking a break, then five minutes, then 10 minutes, then half an hour, then an hour. Make sure the activity they do in between mask-wearing is something at least somewhat pleasurable (i.e., this isn’t the time to do chores).
Mask-wearing can be unpleasant. While the current research on long-term effects of mask-wearing is limited, it appears that it has less of an impact on the well-being of children than keeping kids out of schools. Parents can ease the transition back to mask-wearing for their children by framing it in a positive way and pairing mask-wearing with something kids like.