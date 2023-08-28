Lynda Fennern

IDAHO FALLS — KeyBank today announced that Lynda Fennern is retiring after a 40-year career focused on commercial, agriculture and business banking in Eastern Idaho. Fennern has worked with KeyBank for 35 years, most recently serving as vice president for commercial banking based in Idaho Falls. Her retirement is effective Sept. 8.

“During her four-decade career, Lynda has been a positive influence, fierce advocate and trusted confidant to her customers, coworkers and the Eastern Idaho community,” said Ryan Shaw, Business Banking Leader for KeyBank in Idaho and Utah. “She has earned the utmost respect of her peers and partners, and while we will miss her tremendously, we also look forward to hearing about her retirement adventures.”

