SOUTHEAST IDAHO — With the Gov. Little’s statewide stay-home order, which was put into effect on March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is important that community members and business owners follow the order. The order, which can be found at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/, stated the following:
— Idaho residents must work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available.
— Essential services and businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, health care facilities, all utilities, gas stations, financial institutions, residential and home-based care, and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of Southeast Idaho. Restaurants will be able to provide delivery and carry out service.
— All non-essential gatherings of any number must cease.
— The isolation order ceases all non-essential travel.
— The isolation does allow outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running and biking, but a safe distance of 6 feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household.
If a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead. In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being set up and law enforcement is not preventing people from entering or leaving cities for essential travel.
The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID-19. Please do your part to protect your family and neighbors, stay calm and isolate yourself to help prevent the spread.
For more information visit siphidaho.org or call SIPH’s call center, 208-234-5875, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.