Kent W. Dayley is celebrating his 90th birthday March 11. Please join us at an open house in his honor March 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church building on 4600 Victory Ave. in Chubbuck. RSVP to kentdayley90th@gmail.com. A written memory is appreciated in lieu of gifts.
Kent was born in Pocatello to Lyle and Bessie Dayley. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1948. He enjoyed playing the clarinet in the symphonic and pep bands. Kent served a church mission in the Northern California mission from 1951 to 1953. In 1954 Kent married Geneve Hatch in the Idaho Falls Temple. He worked for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 30 years. Kent and Geneve have two daughters, three sons, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He has always enjoyed writing music, poetry and personal insights. He designed and supervised the building of many floats for the 24th of July parades in Pocatello. Kent built his first home on Zener Street and was the contractor on his third home on Mary Lane, doing much of the work himself. From 1988 to 1989, Kent served a second church mission with Geneve to the Adelaide, Australia mission. Geneve passed away in October 2012. Throughout his life, he served in many church callings in the Pocatello 18th Ward and Pocatello West Stake, including various scouting roles, where Kent received the Silver Beaver award. He currently serves in the Idaho Falls Temple and in the Victory Ward, in Chubbuck.