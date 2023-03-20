Bingham County Historical Society

Bingham County Historical Society Archive building located at 121 N Shilling in Blackfoot. 

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

The Bingham County Historical Society is lucky enough to own one of Blackfoot’s fine century-old homes and to rent another. In 2015, the Society purchased the John and Gertrude Millick home, built in 1918, from the Henscheid family, who had owned it for many years. It is one of many Ab Jenkins houses found in Blackfoot. He was known for his extremely well-built homes, with fine detailing and remarkable brickwork. This house is no exception, featuring two clinker brick fireplaces. This building is located at 121 N. Shilling and has become the Society’s Archive. The entire collection of photos, newspapers, books and magazines are stored here, and are available for viewing and research during the summer season or by appointment.

The large living room has been transformed into office space with computer stations, where we are working to computerize the entire collection for eventual access by researchers from their home computers. The dining room houses most of our book collection, with books on each community in Bingham County, school annuals dating back as far as 1907, books on well-known families, and books by local authors. A bedroom holds our huge photo collection, and another bedroom has wall-to-wall file cabinets of newspaper clippings on people, businesses, events, clubs, etc.

